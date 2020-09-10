 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Biden didn't serve in military, either

Letter to the Editor: Biden didn't serve in military, either

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months
Photo 1

The recently renovated Rose Garden is seen on Aug. 22 at the White House in Washington. The Rose Garden has been under renovation since last month and updates to the historic garden include a redesign of the plantings, new limestone walkways and technological updates to the space.

 DREW ANGERER, GETTY IMAGES

I am a Republican who lives in Tulsa and also a two-tour Vietnam veteran in the Navy from 1968 to 1971.

A Saturday Associated Press article by Zeke Miller and Alexandra Jaffe pointed out that President Donald Trump had never served in the military ("Biden slams Trump over alleged comments mocking US war dead," Sept. 5).

This is true and has been brought up by more than one news article.

It was not pointed out that Democratic nominee Joe Biden had not served in the military after graduating in 1968. I would hope that we could make the article correct.

Dennis Jones, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

 

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News