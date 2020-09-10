Letter to the Editor: Biden didn't serve in military, either

I am a Republican who lives in Tulsa and also a two-tour Vietnam veteran in the Navy from 1968 to 1971.
A Saturday Associated Press article by Zeke Miller and Alexandra Jaffe pointed out that President Donald Trump had never served in the military ("Biden slams Trump over alleged comments mocking US war dead," Sept. 5).
This is true and has been brought up by more than one news article.
It was not pointed out that Democratic nominee Joe Biden had not served in the military after graduating in 1968. I would hope that we could make the article correct.
Dennis Jones, Tulsa
