 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Biased story

Letter to the Editor: Biased story

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months
Trump expands ban on new offshore drilling sites in Atlantic

President Donald Trump arrives to speak on the environment at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla.

 Evan Vucci

The article "Trump on defense over alleged military comments (Sept. 4)" was based entirely on anonymous sources.

There was not one word about the multiple sources, including John Bolton, who said they never heard President Donald Trump make comments about Marines who died in battle as "suckers" for getting killed. 

I am disappointed that the Tulsa World would print such a biased article based on anonymous sources only.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News