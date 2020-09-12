Letter to the Editor: Biased story

The article "Trump on defense over alleged military comments (Sept. 4)" was based entirely on anonymous sources.
There was not one word about the multiple sources, including John Bolton, who said they never heard President Donald Trump make comments about Marines who died in battle as "suckers" for getting killed.
I am disappointed that the Tulsa World would print such a biased article based on anonymous sources only.
