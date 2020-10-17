Letter to the Editor: Biased coverage about Trump on television networkds

On Oct. 12, President Donald Trump delivered a campaign speech to hundreds of supporters in Florida. The president's speech was covered live by Fox News.

To determine if any other national news media sources did the same I clicked on three. MSNBC had no coverage; CNN had no coverage and CNBC had no coverage.

If you are depending on these news channels for your news, you are not getting all the news. They are totally biased.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.