Letter to the Editor: Bias of press showing

My brother worked for several newspapers over his nearly 50-year career.

About 15 years ago and nearing retirement, he had become very concerned with the state of the free press.

He witnessed the consolidation of the press into a few hands and how they had become bias in their reporting rather than maintaining the objectivity of true journalism.

A good example is the reporting or lack of accurate reporting concerning Hunter Biden and his laptop in the Associated Press story published on Oct. 29 in the Tulsa World.

In the first paragraph, it states, “unverified allegations about Biden’s son and his foreign business ties.” The FBI has reported the laptop is Hunter Biden’s and the emails are legitimate.

The sad part of the story is the statement the owner could not definitively identify Hunter Biden as the person dropping the laptop off. The owner is legally blind, and the writers should have known that.

When the press no longer is reporting the news honestly and when big tech can censor the New York Post, we are about to, or probably have, already lost one of our most basic freedoms.