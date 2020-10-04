Letter to the Editor: Beware of the great delusion

Republicans who want government to work differently depending on which party is in power are not proponents of democracy, but mere powermongers.

They feign decency, hiding their greed and avarice behind claims of family values and Christian principles.

It’s fine to rush a vote for a life-time appointment to the Supreme Court only weeks before a presidential election, though they were adamantly opposed to it when the other party was in power, if it will assure a conservative majority on the court.

Today’s Republican leaders, at the local, state and federal levels, bear no resemblance to great conservative Republican leaders of the past.

If they truly cared about preserving life, they would address life-threatening issues of all kinds, not just the issue of abortion.

This administration’s last-minute power play to install a pro-life justice in the middle of a worsening pandemic, which they have utterly failed to take seriously or address adequately, with 200,000-plus lives lost while downplaying it, is the very definition of hypocrisy and smacks of blatant disregard for human life.

Evangelicals should be able to see through this, but then God did warn us that he would send a great delusion.