Letter to the Editor: Better way to report virus cases

The Tulsa World regularly presents the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7-day moving averages. This is good.

Please add similar data from a week ago and a month ago for comparison.

Place all the cases on the date the samples were taken instead of when test results were reported. This should eliminate the effects of variations in test turnaround times.

I have looked for this data and cannot find it.

If sample-date data is unavailable, use test report dates.

Try to calculate the number of new cases resulting from each infection. When there is good contact tracing, this is easy.

However, in community spread, this requires some thought. Maybe with a few educated assumptions, something meaningful can be calculated.

Let’s assume the average sick person caught the virus from someone who had a confirmed test of infection contracted at least five days, but no more than 20 days, prior. 

Then average new cases for one to 20 days prior to each new reporting date. For example, divide the number of new cases for Sept. 1 by the average number of new cases from Aug. 12 to 31.

Let's call this number the pseudospread rate.

One means we are holding our own, greater than one, losing ground and less than one, gaining on the virus.

K. Mike Clark, Bartlesville

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

