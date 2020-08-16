I've known Sen. Jim Inhofe over 50 years and respect and appreciate the work he has done for Oklahoma.
However, it's time for the octogenarian to fly off into the sunset, upside-down if he so chooses.
In a campaign ad, he said, "When I can no longer fly a plane upside down, then I’m too old to be in the United States Senate.” I don't think he's applying the correct test.
Better tests might be respect for all his constituents and saying things that make sense. He fails those tests.
In that ad he said, "Democrats are trying to destroy everything that has made America great." I was upset at his sweeping generalization.
If I hadn't become a Democrat the month before, I would have switched parties on the spot. I don't "want to destroy everything that has made America great;" that's hogwash.
I calmed down until a recent Tulsa World story. He said, "I don't think there is anyone in Oklahoma who doesn't know how I stand on every issue."
That's either the height of arrogance or the height of stupidity. Does he really think every Oklahoman hangs on his every word and can recite his political philosophy?
He said, "The Democrats are hanging all their hopes on this thing, this thing we have going on," meaning the COVID-19 epidemic. "They don't want this thing to go away."
That left me speechless.
All of us, of whatever party, want this pandemic to end. Just as badly as we want his political career to end.
