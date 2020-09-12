Letter to the Editor: Benefits of in-person education

I am a 7th grader attending school in-person. I am writing to voice my opinion on in-person learning versus virtual learning.
One reason I feel in-person learning is better than virtual is because students do not know that much about technology, especially the younger students.
Since students do not know a lot about technology, they could be late for classes or miss assignments.
The second reason in-person is better is because school is about social interaction.
If students are behind a computer screen all day, then they won’t learn how to interact with other people effectively and politely.
Virtual students may not learn how to problem solve in relationships, if not given the opportunity that in-person learning provides.
Some kids learn better when they are face-to-face with a teacher. I know I learn better face-to-face with a teacher.
I get to build a relationship with the teacher. If I have built a relationship with a teacher, I feel more comfortable in asking questions.
I also care more about learning the topic.
In closing, I feel, for most students, in-person learning is better because you do not need to worry about the technology piece, and students build relationships with peers and teachers, which increases learning.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!