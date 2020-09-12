 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Benefits of in-person education

Letter to the Editor: Benefits of in-person education

Only $5 for 5 months
Stilwell classroom masks

Stilwell High School students wearing masks are socially distanced in their English class. Stilwell Superintendent Geri Gilstrap originally recommended the district start the school year with distance learning, but the Stilwell Board of Education voted in favor of the community's wishes to reopen in-person classes. 

 Photo provided

I am a 7th grader attending school in-person. I am writing to voice my opinion on in-person learning versus virtual learning.

One reason I feel in-person learning is better than virtual is because students do not know that much about technology, especially the younger students.

Since students do not know a lot about technology, they could be late for classes or miss assignments.

The second reason in-person is better is because school is about social interaction.

If students are behind a computer screen all day, then they won’t learn how to interact with other people effectively and politely.

Virtual students may not learn how to problem solve in relationships, if not given the opportunity that in-person learning provides.

Some kids learn better when they are face-to-face with a teacher. I know I learn better face-to-face with a teacher.

I get to build a relationship with the teacher. If I have built a relationship with a teacher, I feel more comfortable in asking questions.

I also care more about learning the topic.

In closing, I feel, for most students, in-person learning is better because you do not need to worry about the technology piece, and students build relationships with peers and teachers, which increases learning.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News