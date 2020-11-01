 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Bending the COVID-19 curve sharply

Letter to the Editor: Bending the COVID-19 curve sharply

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID Crosses

Steele Gregory Nowlin,11, looks at the crosses in his front yard in midtown Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. The yard is adorned with 1,006 crosses to represent Oklahoma deaths due to COVID-19. 

 MIKE SIMONS, TULSA WORLD

We are all tired of the pandemic and want to get back to normal.

Cases are rising, and increasing hospitalizations inform us that more disease is the reason, not just more testing.

Hospital capacity across Oklahoma is strained. What we've learned about treatment has reduced mortality but having a hospital bed when you need it is a critical requirement.

Currently in our region, more than 10% of positive tests wind up with a hospital admission. Some end up in ICU and others in regular beds.

The average length of stay in the hospital is around four days, but some stay weeks or months.

It doesn't take much of a surge to overwhelm our hospitals. That leads to delays in emergency treatment of heart attacks, strokes and accidents.

Also, critical treatments like cancer surgery wind up being postponed. They may be elective, but they definitely aren't discretionary.

The outcome of COVID-19 isn't just well or dead. Many survivors, young and old, have both short- and long-term heart, lung, neurological and even psychological problems.

Believing "COVID-19 doesn't worry me" is not critical thinking. Not getting COVID-19 is way better than having a hospital bed available for you when you do.

So wear that mask, watch that distance and wash those hands. Even our own public health data in Oklahoma shows that masks really work.

If we all did the right thing, normal would arrive a lot sooner.

We could bend the curve sharply in six weeks. Just six weeks.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News