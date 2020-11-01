Letter to the Editor: Bending the COVID-19 curve sharply

We are all tired of the pandemic and want to get back to normal.

Cases are rising, and increasing hospitalizations inform us that more disease is the reason, not just more testing.

Hospital capacity across Oklahoma is strained. What we've learned about treatment has reduced mortality but having a hospital bed when you need it is a critical requirement.

Currently in our region, more than 10% of positive tests wind up with a hospital admission. Some end up in ICU and others in regular beds.

The average length of stay in the hospital is around four days, but some stay weeks or months.

It doesn't take much of a surge to overwhelm our hospitals. That leads to delays in emergency treatment of heart attacks, strokes and accidents.

Also, critical treatments like cancer surgery wind up being postponed. They may be elective, but they definitely aren't discretionary.

The outcome of COVID-19 isn't just well or dead. Many survivors, young and old, have both short- and long-term heart, lung, neurological and even psychological problems.