Letter to the Editor: Believe in newspaper to cut down on political hate

Call me a naive dreamer or worse, but I think I know how to greatly reduce the pure hate each political party has for one another, which shoudl be of great concern to us all.

Don't get your news from the internet or cable television shows.

Read newspapers religiously!

I could be wrong, but I don't recall anyone saying they don't trust newspapers.

They may not like everything in the opinion section, but nothing to carp about in regard to straight, fact-driven news stories.

Newspapers have always had it right: facts, facts and more facts with opinion clearly labeled and sandwiched between all those pages of facts.

It's a great concept!

Let's bring back reading newspapers.

Jim Lalli, McAlester

