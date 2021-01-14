Letter to the Editor: Being watched by the world

Just when one thought things couldn’t get worse, they did. Observing the mob storming our Capitol brings chills to every inch of a person’s being.

Many helped cause this situation in our country, but the Republican Party bears the major responsibility.

When President Donald Trump won the election in 2016 there was an orderly transition.

When Joe Biden won by a large majority, and 88 judges rejected claims of fraud, Trump primed the pump for the actions taken by those who reject the truth.

We are being watched by the world; will we remain a shining beacon for all those who are oppressed or sink to a level of distrust and division that will tear our republic apart?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.