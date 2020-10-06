Letter to the Editor: Being adult about getting through the pandemic

The letter "Disapproving masks (Sept. 18)" seems to view the current mask- wearing mandates for children as an attack on their dignity and an impediment to their social well-being.

It's true our lives have been upended by this unprecedented pandemic. To children, these past few months have seemed like eons. Missing friends, teachers and activities may seem like the end of the world.

But it's not.

Consider the many children around the world who have lost their families, their homes and their schools to wars and bombs and displacement. And now they are COVID-19 statistics.

Children are resilient and are capable of understanding social injustice and responsibility.

They are frequently more empathetic than adults. But they require adult guidance and positive role models.

Teachers have enough difficulty conducting a classroom without a handful of students refusing to wear their masks because "Dad said I didn't have to."

It doesn't take a medical doctor to understand the data we receive daily from our health officials.