Letter to the Editor: Being able to see family more

Though this year was crazy with fires and COVID-19, I still find myself being thankful for so many things.

No one in my close family has gotten COVID-19 at all, and I'm able to see my close family more.

Before the pandemic, my dad was working eight to nine hours a day but now works from home. I get to see him a lot more.

I realize we cannot be without a mask or hug our friends, and we still are learning to be extra careful if something like this happens again.

I am grateful my class has only gotten quarantined only once. Also all of this quarantining has made me really good at computers.

It has made me want to go to school even more because I am 93% extrovert and need to talk!

