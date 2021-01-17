Letter to the Editor: Be the light during dark times

Sports columnist Bill Haisten’s story on Broken Arrow’s hiring of Josh Blankenship did a great job introducing readers to Blankenship: the husband, father and son as well as the football coach ("Acknowledging ‘the magnitude of the job,’ Josh Blankenship takes over at Broken Arrow," Jan. 10).

It came at a perfect time to remind us that we are all far more than just our job titles.

My stomach dropped when I saw someone carved “murder the media” in a door at the U.S. Capitol.

That is disgusting and inexcusable.

I haven’t agreed with every story that’s been published in this newspaper, but I know the writers and staff at the Tulsa World are more than just a byline.

They’re husbands and wives, mothers and fathers, sons and daughters first.

Now here’s the hard part.

That also applies to politicians from opposing parties and people who see the world differently than us.