Letter to the Editor: Be sure to add a stamp

I wish to pass along an unpleasant experience I had with the mail so others may avoid the same.

I was due a refund, and the entity I was dealing with promptly sent me a form to complete and sign.

It enclosed a return envelope with the address and attention included. In the upper right-hand corner, it stated, "No postage necessary if mailed in the USA."

The letter did not reach its destination.

I spoke with a postal employee about this and was told that these letters were not delivered until someone paid the postage.

I was told that sometimes when postage is not added, it can create a long delay and sometimes the letter are never retrieved.

If you want your mail to be delivered promptly, put postage on it.

Leonard H. Brehm, Tulsa

