Letter to the Editor: Be in the giving spirit this season

It was a little shocking to see recently the number of cars lined up to get a sack or two of groceries from Iron Gate on Archer Street.

It looked like 50 or more vehicles in line. Cars could be picking up for two families.

It speaks to the number of people with very limited to no resources to buy food. That's a very, very bad thing.

Knowing these numbers of people living without food will not lend to anyone's peace of mind.

And it should remind all those who are in the giving spirit of the season that these charities need our support in all ways possible, and more so, at this time of year.

Happy Thanksgiving, Tulsa.

