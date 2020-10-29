Letter to the Editor: Be consistent in reasons for voting on candidates

I read in some letters that one great thing that Sen. Jim Inhofe has done is to keep our military installments, like Tinker Air Force Base.

Well, I think if a 12-year-old were elected to the Senate from Oklahoma, that person would be smart enough to do that.

All my friends who voted for President Donald Trump said one big reason was that they wanted a serious change.

So in keeping with Inhofe, who has been in office for what seems like forever, I notice those voters who did not include that thought on the state level.

Not just this state, but all the others, too. This is counterproductive to the goal of change.

Too many of these politicians have been feeding at the pubic (taxpayer) trough for way too long.

So, consider the ballot not just for president.

