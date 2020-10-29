 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Be consistent in reasons for voting on candidates

Letter to the Editor: Be consistent in reasons for voting on candidates

{{featured_button_text}}
Oklahoma: Jim Inhofe (R) vs. Abby Broyles (D)

Oklahoma is a very red state, and polls have Inhofe leading challenger Abby Broyles in a landslide. The climate change-denying and anti-same sex marriage Inhofe is almost certainly to stay in the Senate for another six years.

[Pictured: Sen. Jim Inhofe.]

 United States Senate Photography // Wikimedia Commons

I read in some letters that one great thing that Sen. Jim Inhofe has done is to keep our military installments, like Tinker Air Force Base.

Well, I think if a 12-year-old were elected to the Senate from Oklahoma, that person would be smart enough to do that.

All my friends who voted for President Donald Trump said one big reason was that they wanted a serious change.

So in keeping with Inhofe, who has been in office for what seems like forever, I notice those voters who did not include that thought on the state level. 

Not just this state, but all the others, too. This is counterproductive to the goal of change.

Too many of these politicians have been feeding at the pubic (taxpayer) trough for way too long.

So, consider the ballot not just for president.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor: I'm with Biden
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: I'm with Biden

I think Trump panicked and froze under pressure of the pandemic. Instead of being a manager of experts, he interfered with our medical response. When Trump didn’t strongly endorse medical advice, the virus got a head start spreading through our population. He may have personally increased the spread of it through the government as well. In other words, he made it worse!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News