Letter to the Editor: Be a hero

If 228,000 people were killed by a serial killer in less than a year and claims of spotting the murderer were reported each day in every state in the country every minute of the day, wouldn't you protect yourself and your family?

People carry guns everywhere for fear of some random shooter, but they won't wear a mask to protect themselves or their families?

Carrying a gun does not protect you from fearing the unknown.

We know this killer, and it's everywhere!

You want to be a hero? Wear a mask because you could save a life every time you take a breath, and that's a no brainer.

Susan Sauer, Sperry

