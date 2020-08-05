Please help me understand why the grocery and pharmacy shelves are generally void of disinfecting solutions and wipes since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.
Obviously these are used to keep our homes and work spaces as clean as possible to avoid contacting the virus.
Meanwhile, individuals are protesting against wearing masks that keep the causative agent in saliva and mucus from reaching the surfaces we touch.
Common sense tells us that keeping that source under the mask will assist in the spread of this deadly virus, saving us hundreds of dollars by not having to buy disinfecting solutions.
Hand washing is a must, also, when done correctly. Soap and water works.
This is a no-brainer. Wear masks properly!
