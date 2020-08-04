A subject not discussed that should worry Oklahomans is reemployment, specifically reemployment of released prisoners.
The first point of contact for employment is the application, and one of the first questions after name and address is a little check box for a criminal background.
For many jobs, checking this box very quickly gets your application tossed.
What if the crime was 10 years ago? What if it was a nonviolent or low risk crime?
Instead of discriminating against people who were formerly incarcerated and on the path to reform, perhaps that question should be asked not first, but last.
Imagine that box removed, and the interview ends well; both parties want to move forward.
The applicant is given a chance to be met as they are now with the character of today, not who they were or the mistakes they made.
As a last step before hiring, only then, ask about criminal background. If that background prevents a hire decision, the applicant can leave the process confident they were met as an individual first, not as an ex-felon or a number.
This world has enough discrimination. Oklahoma has enough unemployment.
Let’s do what we can to make Oklahoma a bit more OK. Ban the box.
Barbara Horlock, Tulsa
