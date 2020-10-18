Letter to the Editor: Bad behavior in both downtown groups

So demonstrators can paint the streets, breaking the law, and no one is arrested.
And a group can show up downtown with rifles and handguns and no one is checked to verify that they have a carry permit.
What happened to law enforcement?
Editor's Note: Oklahoma is a constitutional carry state, meaning no permits are required to carry firearms openly.
