Letter to the Editor: Bad behavior in both downtown groups

So demonstrators can paint the streets, breaking the law, and no one is arrested.

And a group can show up downtown with rifles and handguns and no one is checked to verify that they have a carry permit.

What happened to law enforcement?

Editor's Note: Oklahoma is a constitutional carry state, meaning no permits are required to carry firearms openly.

