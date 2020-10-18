 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Bad behavior in both downtown groups

So demonstrators can paint the streets, breaking the law, and no one is arrested. 

And a group can show up downtown with rifles and handguns and no one is checked to verify that they have a carry permit.

What happened to law enforcement?

Editor's Note: Oklahoma is a constitutional carry state, meaning no permits are required to carry firearms openly.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

