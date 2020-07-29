Columnist Ginnie Graham's piece on July 19 ("Supreme Court ruling will hurt women's health care") was very disturbing.
The topic shows our country is taking a step backward, and we need some youth on the Supreme Court.
The seven on the Supreme Court who voted in favor of the decision are either too old or refuse to remember the ’80s and ’90s.
I remember at that period of time companies would have their insurance providers refuse to pay for birth control pills, with or without religious beliefs.
I paid out of pocket every month. I worked for a company that employed mostly men and was owned by people of the Mormon faith. Because of their religious beliefs, they refused to pay for birth control but would pay for Viagra for men. As more women were employed, the company changed their policy in the early ’90s.
Now the Supreme Court has made this decision to allow companies to tell insurance providers to refuse payment for birth control. Again, as in the past, women will have to pay out of pocket. In many cases, this cost cannot be added to the budget. This will lead to more unwanted births.
So we are back to the Dark Ages where women are second-class citizens and men rule. We're back to where insurance refuses birth control payments but pays for Viagra.
I just hope men can afford child support.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video