Letter to the Editor: BA residents deserve better than this city council

As a Broken Arrow resident, I regularly contact Tulsa City Council on issues. I always identify that while not their constituent, I spend time and money in Tulsa.
I usually receive a boilerplate reply, which is fine. I understand they see hundreds of emails and acknowledging my effort is reassuring that my thoughts are considered.
As the global pandemic unfolded, I began contacting Broken Arrow city officials. My first email went to city management and the council.
I stated I was ashamed of Broken Arrow saying “Come party in BA” while Tulsa was shuttering.
I received two replies, each rooted in personal rights, neither grasping the gravity of the situation. One was dismissive, and the other challenged my tone.
This summer, I reached out to beg for a mask mandate. I provided facts and cited reasons. I received one reply stating we would never see eye-to-eye, as their facts disproved mine, but thanking me for my input.
After an ugly City Council meeting recently, a councilor sent a lengthy email in the middle of the night, claiming she found my earlier email and communication from others from four months earlier.
The councilor’s 1,452-word response was crammed with false and outdated ideas and taunted the reader for continuing to read. This councilor’s months-late response to her constituents was an unprofessional and defensive justification of her irrational beliefs.
What kind of representation is this? Broken Arrow citizens deserve better from their city councilors.
Laurie Biby, Broken Arrow
