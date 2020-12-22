Letter to the Editor: BA residents deserve better than this city council

As a Broken Arrow resident, I regularly contact Tulsa City Council on issues. I always identify that while not their constituent, I spend time and money in Tulsa.

I usually receive a boilerplate reply, which is fine. I understand they see hundreds of emails and acknowledging my effort is reassuring that my thoughts are considered.

As the global pandemic unfolded, I began contacting Broken Arrow city officials. My first email went to city management and the council.

I stated I was ashamed of Broken Arrow saying “Come party in BA” while Tulsa was shuttering.

I received two replies, each rooted in personal rights, neither grasping the gravity of the situation. One was dismissive, and the other challenged my tone.

This summer, I reached out to beg for a mask mandate. I provided facts and cited reasons. I received one reply stating we would never see eye-to-eye, as their facts disproved mine, but thanking me for my input.

After an ugly City Council meeting recently, a councilor sent a lengthy email in the middle of the night, claiming she found my earlier email and communication from others from four months earlier.