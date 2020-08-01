Tesla Press Conference

The Tesla logo painted on chest of The Golden Driller during a press conference for Tulsa for Tesla at Expo Square on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

In 1970, Tulsa was larger than Austin, Texas, with a population of 330,000.

Austin's population was 250,000.

Today, Tulsa has a population of 400,000, compared to about a million people in Austin.

In 50 years, the two cities have taken different paths.

The reason not just Tesla has chosen Austin for business expansion lies in our leaders and in our resistance to accept change.

The only good thing about this is that now we can send our children off to college, and they can go and live and work in Austin.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags