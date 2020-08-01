In 1970, Tulsa was larger than Austin, Texas, with a population of 330,000.
Austin's population was 250,000.
Today, Tulsa has a population of 400,000, compared to about a million people in Austin.
In 50 years, the two cities have taken different paths.
The reason not just Tesla has chosen Austin for business expansion lies in our leaders and in our resistance to accept change.
The only good thing about this is that now we can send our children off to college, and they can go and live and work in Austin.
