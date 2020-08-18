Our debt is up from $5 trillion to more than $26 trillion in more than 20 years.
I keep seeing citizens asking for more money for this or that, need or want.
I had an old general officer ask, "Is that a want or a need?" Good question.
Anyone who declares a need without its proper funding through a tax is an irresponsible fool and danger to our money and republic.
Since Napoleon, the French republic and its money have failed five times.
Since Bismark, the German government and its currency have failed twice.
These are facts. Journalists, teachers and responsible people can't say they didn't know this was coming.
Marshall D. Nelson, Owasso
