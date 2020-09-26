Letter to the Editor: Associated Press showing bias

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Associated Press story, ”Trump sees no need for regret on response” in the Sept. 21 edition, placed on page 4, should have been located on the page 5, the editorial page.

The entire article reeked of political rhetoric, accusations and had no actual newsworthy content.

It truly was an editorial piece in my opinion, which has been somewhat common in past AP articles, in whole or in part, with even one or more subtle statements buried within the stories.

I wonder what any uncommitted voter’s reaction could be with reading an attention-getting headline and a biased article only written to cast doubt.

I will make it a point to keep track of the AP journalists' names to see if this is just the case with certain individuals or if it is perhaps in the AP’s agenda to circulate doubt on the president.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.