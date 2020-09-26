 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Associated Press showing bias

Letter to the Editor: Associated Press showing bias

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
The Latest: Trump boasts about how many court picks he's had

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, before leaving for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then onto Ohio for rallies.

 Andrew Harnik

The Associated Press story, ”Trump sees no need for regret on response” in the Sept. 21 edition, placed on page 4, should have been located on the page 5, the editorial page.

The entire article reeked of political rhetoric, accusations and had no actual newsworthy content.

It truly was an editorial piece in my opinion, which has been somewhat common in past AP articles, in whole or in part, with even one or more subtle statements buried within the stories.

I wonder what any uncommitted voter’s reaction could be with reading an attention-getting headline and a biased article only written to cast doubt.

I will make it a point to keep track of the AP  journalists' names to see if this is just the case with certain individuals or if it is perhaps in the AP’s agenda to circulate doubt on the president.

 

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News