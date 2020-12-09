Letter to the Editor: Associated Press abandons journalism integrity

My college journalism courses taught us aspiring reporters to avoid the mistake of taking sides.
Reasonable people can disagree. The media’s role is to provide a “free marketplace of ideas” where the public can consider differing views.
I’m long retired from journalism. Apparently, impartiality and the free marketplace of ideas have also been retired by today’s media.
Even the exalted Associated Press seeks not to inform but to convince. Instead of reporting, the AP shapes blatantly biased narratives by selecting some facts and distorting or discarding others.
Why? It’s deeply troubling. The AP has shredded its most vital asset – its credibility – in pursuit of what?
Consider: In 2019, Brenton Tarrant live-streamed himself on Facebook as he massacred worshippers at a New Zealand mosque. After his arrest he pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder. In short, Tarrant was without doubt the killer.
Even so, until he was convicted in court the AP followed the usual journalistic standard, referring to Tarrant as “a man accused” and “the alleged gunman.”
But when it comes to the President Donald Trump campaign’s claims of election fraud, what does the AP write? “Increasingly detached from reality…” “…one misstatement after another...” “…baseless claim…”
Sounds like an opinion piece, but no, it’s all from the lead paragraph of a recent AP news story!
Meanwhile, hundreds of witnesses have given sworn affidavits alleging fraud, which the AP refuses to cover.
Someone, for America’s sake, please fill the journalistic integrity void that the AP vacated.
Scott Pendleton, Tulsa
