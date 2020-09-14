 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Asking key questions about whether to support Trump

Election 2020 Trump

President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd as he speaks at a rally at Xtreme Manufacturing, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

President Donald Trump's supporters should ask themselves these questions:

If you have children, would you advise them to use Trump as a role model?

If you had a business problem and Trump told you to turn your assets over to him to double your money, would you trust him?

If war were looming with Russia, China or North Korea, do you believe Trump has the diplomatic and intellectual skills to negotiate peace or wage a successful war?

If you think the U.S. deserves a president who is honorable, wise, just and puts country over self, why would you support Trump?

Jo Garrison, Tulsa

