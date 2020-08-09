As citizens of this great country, each of us has a responsibility to educate ourselves about issues and candidates before we vote.
The more we learn, the more we can vote in ways that promote the best outcomes for the most people.
This is a good time to ask yourself where you get the information you need to be an informed voter.
If you get much of your political knowledge from Facebook posts or following someone on Twitter, you may not be as well-informed as you think.
Recent research by the Pew Research Center notes that people who get most of their news and information from social media are more misinformed than people who read newspapers (in print or online) or watch national network television news programs, especially from more than one news outlet.
People who are ignorant about national issues and national candidates may actually contribute to the decline of our democracy by voting based on inaccurate and biased information.
Please take a few minutes now to ask yourself where you get your information.
Then, ask how you can better prepare yourself to vote in a way that promotes integrity in our leaders, transparency in our government and policies that protect our constitution and our democracy.
