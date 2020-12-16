Letter to the Editor: Ashamed of post-election behavior of state's GOP members of Congress

The Washington Post surveyed all 229 GOP members of Congress about where each stood on the outcome of the presidential election.

Not one Republican member of Oklahoma’s delegation would respond and acknowledge that Joe Biden won.

Sen. James Lankford made a slight concession early on but promptly walked it back.

It is very disturbing that our elected officials will not accept that Donald Trump didn’t win this election.

All I’ve heard from GOP members (not necessarily from Oklahoma) is that Trump is within his rights to pursue any legitimate legal recourse.

So far, the president’s lawyers have lost over 35 of the flimsiest, no evidence, outlandish court cases.

The lawyers have been castigated by judge after judge for attempting to bring a case before them with no concrete evidence of fraud.

Enough states have already certified their elections to give Biden a clear 270 electoral votes to win the election.

The Oklahoma mebers' refusal to acknowledge or even rebuke the fiction that Trump is promulgating an anti-democratic, divisive, conspiracy-theory laden rhetoric.