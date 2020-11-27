Letter to the Editor: Appreciating the small things in life

Family is the No. 1 thing I am thankful for. They have always been there for me during this hard time the country is experiencing.

I am thankful to have a roof over my head and clothes on my body. I am extremely grateful for my friends, knowing that they can always give me a light-hearted laugh when I need it.

They have helped me a lot emotionally; I wouldn't be the same without them.

I am thankful that my parents have kept me safe during the pandemic.

It's strange how you can be so thankful even for the little things, like the beautiful weather outdoors or a smile from the school counselor, Ms. Turner.

She always goes out of her way to help kids and be so understanding towards them.

You can always count on Ms. Turner's bright smile to improve your day.

