Letter to the Editor: Appreciating anime, jobs and food

I am thankful for the privileges I get such as using my Chromebook. I am also thankful for the privileges my parents gave me such as being able to be on my phone.

I am also thankful for the food I get to eat and the good jobs my parents have.

The last thing I am thankful for is my Dad introducing me to anime because anime is just so awesome and different.

Snow Walker, 12, Tulsa Honor Academy Middle School

