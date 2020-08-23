Mural Vandalized

Shalynn Johnson and Amir Graves watch as their daughter, Emma Johnson, all of Tulsa, helps repaint the Black Lives Matter mural in the Greenwood District after it was vandalized with blue paint in Tulsa, Okla. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

It was refreshing to read Kendrick Marshall's editorial about the Black Lives Matter painting being painted with a blue line for police ("Police shouldn't be used to enforce white privilege," Aug. 16).

His insight into the reason for it was so spot on and pointed out why police need to be trained in the subject

So many people just say "We support the police" because they are thinking of police who treat everyone evenly. Thanks for the clear explanation.

