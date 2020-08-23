It was refreshing to read Kendrick Marshall's editorial about the Black Lives Matter painting being painted with a blue line for police ("Police shouldn't be used to enforce white privilege," Aug. 16).
His insight into the reason for it was so spot on and pointed out why police need to be trained in the subject
So many people just say "We support the police" because they are thinking of police who treat everyone evenly. Thanks for the clear explanation.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video