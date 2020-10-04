Letter to the Editor: Appearing in a law enforcement uniform for an endorsement inappropriate

I sincerely have the deepest personal respect for Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado as an individual and for what he is achieving as head of that branch of law enforcement.

But, Regalado has stepped beyond his official duties as sheriff by taking his elected public office totally improperly into the political arena by choosing to appear in official sheriff's office uniform in television campaign ads endorsing Oklahoma's senior U.S. senator, a current candidate for re-election.

In addition, the latest ad I observed also shows what seems to be a contingency of other individuals appearing to look like police officers standing behind him, in official police-looking uniforms.

I am assuming that among this group of individuals, none are elected public officials.

I completely understand and fully support the citizen rights of every person who holds public office, be it an elected one and/or an employee of such, to exercise his or her citizenship responsibilities to a maximum extent, if they choose to do so, be that for their own candidacy or for any other candidate.

Really, for all that is fair and just to everyone concerned, should not those endorsement activities be on their own time and as a private citizen?