Letter to the Editor: Any congressional voter audit ought to look into suppression of votes

Sen. James Lankford announced being among a group of senators saying they will not approve Joe Biden’s election as president until a special commission audits some election results.

Democrats should vote for the creation of such a commission as long as the commission is also charged with investigating voter suppression.

On television and in print we have seen voters in long lines waiting to vote. Most of these long lines seem to occur in low-income and minority neighborhoods.

They also seem to occur mostly in states controlled by Republican governors and/or Republican legislatures.

Do Republicans support democracy or not?

