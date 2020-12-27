Letter to the Editor: Anti-vaxxers are not infectious diseases experts

Misinformation around the COVID-19 vaccine harms public health.

The Tulsa World's Dec. 12 article entitled “Long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine called turning point in state's fight against deadly virus” includes several statements that are inaccurate and misleading.

Safety and effectiveness have already been determined through the rigorous approval process required for all vaccines, and are continuously monitored.

At least 70% of our society must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to mitigate its effects on our health and our economy.

Statements like those attributed to the known anti-vaxxer quoted in the article undermine that process.

That anti-vaxxer is not a medical professional. Her organization seeks to limit Oklahomans’ rights to freedom from disease and does not take scientific or legal protocol into account.

Routine immunizations have been proven again and again to prevent disease outbreaks.