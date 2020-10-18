Letter to the Editor: Anti-maskers not helping reduce the spread of COVID-19

As the city of Tulsa COVID-19 cases continue to flatten, why aren’t we seeing a discernible downward curve?

The city of Tulsa mandates mask wearing, but too many are flaunting the ordinance. A recent Tulsa World map showed most local ZIP codes with continued high infection rates.

It’s bad enough that Gov. Kevin Stitt has helped make Oklahoma a Top 10 COVID-19 state, but our city is not doing enough to lower the infection rate and death toll.

At far too many grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, bakeries and businesses, we can see people without face coverings, and no one to hold them accountable.

One man at a south Tulsa grocery store screamed he didn’t have to wear a mask because it was not the law and police weren’t enforcing the ordinance.

At check out, the cashier said all people have to do is claim a medical condition and they can go maskless.

Meanwhile an anti-mask group filed a lawsuit against the city of Tulsa alleging masks cause oxygen deprivation.

I have not heard of people dying from wearing masks, but plenty are dying from people not wearing them.