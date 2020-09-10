Letter to the Editor: Answers from Trump supporters

As an old white guy myself, I’m around other old white guys, both socially and in various groups.
These guys are well-off and mostly members of the cult of President Donald Trump, which should not be confused with real Republicans, if any are left.
Two years ago, I began asking why they liked Trump. Their answers were money, their finances.
I’d ask, “What else?” There was usually nothing else, no other reason. Other questions:
Did the national debt bother them? No, they had enough money.
How about lack of affordable health care? They have insurance.
What about wage inequality? No, anybody can make money.
How about inequality of opportunity? No, they had the same opportunity.
What about racial inequality? No, they can avoid dangerous places, and questioned why anyone could think they could be racist.
How about climate change? They said they had enough money to build the seawall higher, local government will protect their properties or they would move to their second homes out-of-state.
How about paying more in taxes to help solve some of these problems for future generations? They said absolutely not because they already pay enough and any more would be confiscation.
So, the line is that Trump means money to them, and never enough of it.
Seems like the Trump believers got the message from actor Michael Douglas in the movie "Wall Street" when he announced, “Greed is good!”
