Letter to the Editor: America's only hope

Within the span of the last three years, we have become an unrecognizable America.
Fantasies cannot replace facts. Lies can never outlast truth. And, leadership and stupidity is an oxymoron.
The Trump administration has been crippled by nepotism and fractured by inefficient, incompetent, unqualified and inept cabinet appointees.
This administration must accept responsibility for the sorrow and pain for tens of thousands of preventable COVID-19 deaths in America.
The administration's threats of postponing the Nov. 3 election and alluding to a refusal to leave office following defeat are the same tactics of fascist dictators.
Voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and Democrats down-ballot is our only hope of restoring humanity, civility, law, order and justice to our country.
Rae Ann Wilson, Okmulgee
