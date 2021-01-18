Letter to the Editor: Americans need leaders to solve 'real problems'

What did the 13 U.S. senators (including Oklahoma's Sen. James Lankford) think their publicity stunt on Jan. 6 would accomplish?

Instead of leading their delusional constituents toward the truth, they chose to placate them and feed the nonsense conspiracy about election fraud.

They chose to make political hay from this hoax. Some backed off their position (including Lankford) after a mob stormed the Capitol, but it’s too little too late.

Political leaders who have supported these delusional lies and conspiracy solely for political advantage, have no place in government.

Every one of them needs to resign. They have lost their right to serve the American people.

We need leaders who address the actual problems in our society and take real action to solve real problems.

Bob Waibel, Tulsa

