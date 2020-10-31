 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: American way of doing things is showing political kindness

Letter to the Editor: American way of doing things is showing political kindness

{{featured_button_text}}
Tulsa Votes

Campaign signs along 45th Street in Tulsa on Tuesday.

 STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World

Recently the political sign in our front yard was knocked down. Our neighbor, who is of a different political persuasion than we are, put it back up for us.

He told us that he feels that everyone has the right to express their own opinion.

I believe that agreeing to disagree when we have differing opinions, but still being a good friend and a kind neighbor, is the Oklahoman way to do things.

I think most folks believe this should be the American way to do things too.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News