Letter to the Editor: American way of doing things is showing political kindness

Recently the political sign in our front yard was knocked down. Our neighbor, who is of a different political persuasion than we are, put it back up for us.
He told us that he feels that everyone has the right to express their own opinion.
I believe that agreeing to disagree when we have differing opinions, but still being a good friend and a kind neighbor, is the Oklahoman way to do things.
I think most folks believe this should be the American way to do things too.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!