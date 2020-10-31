Letter to the Editor: American way of doing things is showing political kindness

Recently the political sign in our front yard was knocked down. Our neighbor, who is of a different political persuasion than we are, put it back up for us.

He told us that he feels that everyone has the right to express their own opinion.

I believe that agreeing to disagree when we have differing opinions, but still being a good friend and a kind neighbor, is the Oklahoman way to do things.

I think most folks believe this should be the American way to do things too.

