Letter to the Editor: America is at war with itself

The first shots of the second civil war rang through the halls of the U.S. Capitol.

Thousands of President Donald Trump supporters sporting MAGA hats, carrying Trump and Confederate flags threatened the lives of democratically elected officials in an attempt to stop those officials from doing their jobs.

Even while their lives were in jeopardy, the instigator of the assault called trying to convince those officials to disregard the U.S. Constitution and their oaths of office and to participate in a coup d'etat.

Thankfully, they did not bend to the threats to their lives or the pleas of a defeated president to forsake their sacred oath.

America is at war with itself.

President-elect Joe Biden faces one of the deepest divides in this nation's history since those facing Abraham Lincoln.

Let there be no doubt, we are now engaged in a civil war.

Biden characterized it as a battle for the soul of America. It is still undecided how that war will turn out.