Letter to the Editor: Alternative plan for Patterson land

After seeing the aerial photos in the Tulsa World of the wooded, seven-acre park-like property proposed for development in the Brookside neighborhood, we propose an alternative plan.
As a worthwhile legacy to the Patterson family, perhaps the lush land could instead become a new Patterson Park in Brookside.
A donation account could be set up at the neighboring Bank of Oklahoma branch so generous Tulsa residents and businesses could make contributions, large or small, to buy and preserve the unique property for all to enjoy in the future.
A reasonable fair-market price could be offered by the Patterson heirs, with the community responding with their pocketbooks (or not).
If the purchase price is eventually raised and the park land purchased, it should then be deeded over the city for operation and maintenance.
This use as a neighborhood park might be better than a mixed-use, eight-story commercial development at the prime intersection of 31st Street and Peoria Avenue.
