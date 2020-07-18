The letter “Why Support Biden? (July)” echoes the disinformation and alt-right conspiracy theories common on social media, shock-jock talk radio programs like Rush Limbaugh and Alex Jones and repeated on Fox News by Sean Hannity and Judge Jeanine Pirro, and, sadly, by the president.
These are not news outlets. They are entertainment broadcast media that mirror supermarket tabloids and traffic in sensationalist journalism.
Their stories don’t have to be true; someone just has to have said it was true.
These outlets use "experts" to provide credibility for a story, even if that person has no credentials or subscribes to fringe beliefs. The more outrageous, bizarre and controversial the story, the better.
Many of those stories closely skirt the libel laws.
Apparently, there are a lot of gullible people who will believe anything without question and can’t be bothered to evaluate what they read or hear in order to determine the truth for themselves.
Unfortunately, these people also vote.
