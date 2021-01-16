Letter to the Editor: Allegations of voting fraud rooted in racial bias, oppression

The objection to the electoral certification of Joseph Biden by 135 Republicans was as perplexing as it was dismaying.

Biden won the electoral vote and the popular vote. Why did 135 Republicans go along with the lie perpetuated by President Donald Trump and his enablers?

The gist of the objection was alleged voter fraud in swing states in districts of large Black and brown populations, groups that could swing a close election.

A commission was to be set up to investigate these "irregularities" with a delay in the certification process and an outside chance of overturning the election.

The result of the commission would have undoubtedly been voter suppression.

There seems to be no end of the craven tactics and schemes devised to suppress the minority vote and to keep Trump in power.

It should be noted that this voter suppression began with the end of the Voting Rights Act.

Republican leaders would be better served in putting their fecund, fertile and furtive minds into developing a more inclusive and inviting party for all — including minorities.