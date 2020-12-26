Letter to the Editor: AG Mike Hunter right to have joined lawsuit

I fully support Attorney General Mike Hunter's decision for Oklahoma to have joined in the Texas election lawsuit.
The Tulsa World editorial claims there was no legitimate case, and that Oklahomans have no valid legal interest in the suit ("AG Hunter ought to drop move to throw out millions of votes in other states," Dec. 11).
Based on the strong words of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito written before the presidential election, I think the Tulsa World has it wrong.
Alito stated, “The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has issued a decree that squarely alters an important statutory provision enacted by the Pennsylvania legislature pursuant to its authority under the Constitution of the United States to make rules governing the conduct of elections for federal office.
“That question has national importance, and there is a strong likelihood that the State Supreme Court decision violates the federal Constitution.”
I do not think the remedy will overturn the election. But, a proper ruling can at least make sure that the shenanigans in Pennsylvania never happen again in any state and that judges and politicians cannot arbitrarily change voting laws at the last minute.
Given the unprecedented 10-fold increase in mail-in voting, I think all of us have a vested interest in getting this right.
Doug Baumunk, Tulsa
Editor's Note: The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Texas lawsuit. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas indicated in an accompanying order that they would have allowed Texas to bring the case but would "not grant other relief."
