Letter to the Editor: AG Mike Hunter right to have joined lawsuit

I fully support Attorney General Mike Hunter's decision for Oklahoma to have joined in the Texas election lawsuit.

The Tulsa World editorial claims there was no legitimate case, and that Oklahomans have no valid legal interest in the suit ("AG Hunter ought to drop move to throw out millions of votes in other states," Dec. 11).

Based on the strong words of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito written before the presidential election, I think the Tulsa World has it wrong.

Alito stated, “The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has issued a decree that squarely alters an important statutory provision enacted by the Pennsylvania legislature pursuant to its authority under the Constitution of the United States to make rules governing the conduct of elections for federal office.

“That question has national importance, and there is a strong likelihood that the State Supreme Court decision violates the federal Constitution.”