Letter to the Editor: AG Mike Hunter must remember voters choose presidents

I read Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter joined the Texas lawsuit attempting to throw out millions of legitimate votes in an attempt to keep President Donald Trump in office ("Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter joins Texas suit seeking to overturn swing state election results," Dec. 10).

I can hardly believe this is the America of law and order and democratic rule.

Our state officials have proven again and again that they will follow Trump's lead anywhere he wants to go.

I hope that Oklahomans remember that our vote is the way we choose our presidents, not a court.

Pamela Williams, Tulsa

Editor's note: Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Texas election challenge which Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter had backed.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.