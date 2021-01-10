Letter to the Editor: Add a school for a trade license with a high school diploma

When I was a counselor with Tulsa Public Schools, it was my goal to make sure every graduating senior was prepared for a life after high school, whether in a job, a trade or college.

I am very pleased to see Tulsa Public Schools get involved in the Early College High School program — a partnership with Tulsa Community College where students will earn an associate's degree at the same time they earn a high school diploma.

However, I know from experience that this program is insufficient to many students' wants or needs.

Not all high school students want to attend college, but they want a future where they can live comfortably, raise a family and contribute to society.

They need a program that would provide them this opportunity through a trade. We need plumbers, electricians, heating and air technicians, welders, construction workers, masons and many other tradespeople.

But, there are not enough slots available at Tulsa Technology Center.

We need a countywide technology high school where students can earn a trade license along with a high school diploma.

We don't need to lower the standards. We need to raise the opportunities.