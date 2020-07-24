Personal freedom is subordinate to the community’s well-being.
For example, as a community, we set aside personal freedom (to drive anywhere we wish) by agreeing to drive on the right side of the road because it decreases accidents.
Similarly, in a sort of two-way street of cooperation, you could think of wearing face coverings as an extension of the Golden Rule.
During this pandemic we wear face coverings to protect other people against the chance that we are contagious but don’t know it.
To accept the fact that we could unknowingly be contagious requires some humility.
The Tulsa City Council deserves credit for affirming a new norm designed for the benefit of all.
