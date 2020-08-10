President Donald Trump has been ranting about the possibility of more voters choosing mail-in ballots rather than risk exposure to COVID-19 at polling stations.
Concurrently a number of states dramatically reduced the number of polling stations for their primary voting.
Thus, it's understandable many citizens would prefer mail-in ballots for the extremely important Nov. 3 election.
Contrary to claims by Trump and some of his supporters, there is very little, often zero, fraud in such votes.
Nonetheless, Trump continues to say there will be fraud and that the postal service would be unable to handle the huge increase in mail as a result.
In order to further help assure him a win in November, the president recently replaced the head of the U.S. Postal Service with a high financial contributor to his election.
According to reports, this individual has already instituted a number of operational changes that has purposely made the postal service less efficient.
Here's the math question for Trump and those who believe his concern: Every year in December millions of Americans send between 1.3 billion to 2 billion holiday cards.
Amazingly, the postal service without fail has been able to deliver all of them on time. Imagine that.
So the concern that an additional one or two pieces of mail per voting household would cause a collapse of the postal system is absurd.
And thus typically Trump.
Steve Grosvald, Tulsa
